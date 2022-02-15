MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Literary Capital Writers, notable writers with Monroeville roots, will attend the Monroeville Literary Festival in March at the Monroe County Museum.

The 25th annual gathering of writers and readers at the Monroeville Literary Festival is scheduled for March 4th & 5th, 2022 at the Monroe County Museum in the Literary Capital of Alabama.

Monroeville is considered the Literary Capital of Alabama because it is home to literary giants such as Nelle Harper Lee and Truman Capote.

This year the Monroeville Literary Festival authors includes Mark Childress, Rheta Grimsley Johnson, Mike Stewart and Cynthia Tucker. These authors belong to an illustrious group of ten significant writers with Monroe County connections who contributed to the Alabama Legislature’s official designation of Monroeville and Monroe County.

Each will participate in a panel discussion and book signing as part of the Festival. The author sessions at the festival are free and open to the public but advance registration is required via Eventbrite or by phone to the Museum at 251-575-7433.

Here’s how the Monroe County Museum described the authors:

Mark Childress was born in Monroeville and has published seven novels, as well as three childrens books. His best-known novel, Crazy in Alabama, has been published in nine different countries and was listed as one of the ten best books for 1993, in addition to The Spectator’s “Book of the Year” and a New York Times “Notable Book of the Year”. Crazy in Alabama was made into a film in 1999. Childress has received the Thomas Wolfe Award, the University of Alabama’s Distinguished Alumni Award, the Alabama Library Association’s Writer of the Year, and The Harper Lee Award for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer (2014).

Rheta Grimsley Johnson is a former Monroeville resident who wrote for the Monroe Journal before leaving to write for the United Press International. She has won numerous awards including: the American Society of Newspaper Editors’ Distinctive Writing Award for Commentary, the Ernie Pyle Journalism Award and the Clarence Cason Award for Nonfiction, and she has been inducted into the Scripps Howard Editorial Hall of Fame. Rheta’s latest book, The Dogs Buried Over the Bridge, uses a parade of beloved dogs to take readers on a colorful journey. She is also the recipient for this year’s Truman Capote Prize for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of Literary Non-Fiction or the Short Story, which will be presented to her during the Festival.

Mike Stewart is a native of Vredenburgh, a small south Alabama sawmill town located in north Monroe County. Stewart grew up exploring the woods, rivers and creeks of the Deep South, which now appear in his works of fiction. After high school, he graduated from Auburn University and later received a law degree from Cumberland School of Law. Stewart’s published works include the mystery novels Sins of the Brother, Dog Island, A Clean Kill, and A Perfect Life.

Cynthia Tucker, a native of Monroeville, is a graduate of Monroe County High School and Auburn University. She served as the Editorial Page Editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 17 years. In 1988, she was awarded a Neiman Fellowship at Harvard University. Tucker has received numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary (2007) and Journalist of the Year (2006) from the National Association of Black Journalists. Her first book, The Southernization of America, co-written with Frye Gaillard, has just been published and Tucker will be presented the Harper Lee Award for Alabama’s Distinguished Writer of the Year at this year’s Festival.