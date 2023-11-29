PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That means, it’s time for hot chocolate by the fire, Christmas lights everywhere and of course the Christmas parades.
WKRG News 5 has created a list of Christmas parades happening in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade
- When: Friday, Dec. 1
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Where: Blackwater River
Pensacola Beach Lighted Boat Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 4 p.m.
- Where: Pensacola Beach Boardwalk
Pensacola Christmas Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Time: 4:30 p.m.
- Where: S Spring Street
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Sabine Marina