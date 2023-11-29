PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That means, it’s time for hot chocolate by the fire, Christmas lights everywhere and of course the Christmas parades.

WKRG News 5 has created a list of Christmas parades happening in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Blackwater Pyrates Lighted Boat Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 1

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Blackwater River

Pensacola Beach Lighted Boat Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

Pensacola Christmas Parade

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Where: S Spring Street

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade