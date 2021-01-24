No locals will play in Super Bowl LV

For the first time in five years, the Super Bowl will not feature a Mobile area player, and for the first time in six years, the big game will not have a player from the WKRG News 5 viewing area.

The last chance for Super Bowl LV was Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon of Daphne. The Bills were defeated Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game by the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-24.

Last year, San Francisco 49ers safeties, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt, both of Davidson High School, played in Super Bowl LIV. Mark Barron of St. Paul’s, played the previous season for the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LII featured defensive end Eric Lee of the New England Patriots, In Super Bowl LI, Foley’s Julio Jones played with the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl 50 did not have any Mobile-area players, but the Pensacola area was represented by Courtland Finnegan and Graham Gano, both with the Carolina Panthers.

All local players the last five years have played for the losing team in the Super Bowl.

The last Mobile area players to win a Super Bowl were Leon Lett of Fairhope, and Sherman Williams of Blount. They won Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.