No charges to be filed in Five Mile Swamp Fire

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, smoke wafts from the smoldering ruins of a home in the aftermath of the Five Mile Swamp Fire that is still burning near Milton, Fla. A 2,000 acre fire, now burning since Monday, destroyed 13 homes and prompted residents from 1,100 homes to evacuate earlier this week. Fire crews, some coming from across the state, are hoping that containment lines will keep the fire from threatening more homes. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — No one will be charged after an authorized prescribed burn got out of control in May.

For over a week, the fire destroyed more than a dozen homes and burned more than 2,000 acres of land. It closed down several miles of Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County and forced many residents to evacuate in the Garcon Point area.

Two Florida Forest Service employees checked on the burn more than an hour before it escaped.

Joe Zwierzchowski, with the Florida Forest Service, confirmed to News 5 that neither the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement nor the State Attorney’s Office will be pursuing charges.

