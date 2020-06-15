No charges to be filed in Five Mile Swamp Fire

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — No one will be charged after an authorized prescribed burn got out of control in May.
For over a week, the fire destroyed more than a dozen homes and burned more than 2,000 acres of land. It closed down several miles of Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County and forced many residents to evacuate in the Garcon Point area.
Two Florida Forest Service employees checked on the burn more than an hour before it escaped.
Joe Zwierzchowski, with the Florida Forest Service, confirmed to News 5 that neither the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement nor the State Attorney’s Office will be pursuing charges.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola man claims $1 million from $20 million JACKPOT scratch-off game
- Group raising funds for 2 Mobile police officers battling kidney cancer
- Traffic Alert: Westbound Government Street Closure between Royal St and St Emanuel St
- PHOTOS: Car stolen from Grove Hill gas station, police search for suspect
- Petition calls for renaming Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge