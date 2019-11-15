Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa bringing tour to Pensacola next year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation is bringing her tour to Pensacola next year!

JoJo Siwa has added more dates to her “D.R.E.A.M The Tour” and one of those stops includes the Pensacola Bay Center.

Special guest The Belles will also join JoJo for the performance.

The concert is set for Friday, May 29 at the Peake.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.

JoJo will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), a foundation that aims at creating an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.

