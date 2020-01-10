News 5 Investigates: Road Rage on the Gulf Coast

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in Mobile Wednesday, police want drivers to know – an officer is just a phone call away.

“Tell them what’s going on.. like I’m on I-65 there’s a blue truck behind me, he’s being really aggressive, do you have an officer around who can see if he can locate us,” said Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose.

News 5 puts Wednesday’s incident into context of two other notable recent road rage incidents in our area – both on the Eastern Shore.

Repeat offender Delwin Knight has been reported multiple times for following drivers, and getting out of his car to yell at people.

Last year there was also an incident in Fairhope where one man got out of his car at a red light and jumped on a hood of another driver’s car, smashing the windshield. The other driver pulled out a gun to protect himself, but had no intention of firing.

Police call these incidents extreme, and urge people to not feed into others’ aggressive actions – and if that doesn’t work, call police.

LATEST STORIES: