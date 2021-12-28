New Years hours for city offices along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City offices across the Gulf Coast have adjusted hours in order to ring in the New Year.
The hours are listed as follows:
ALABAMA
Mobile
Garbage: Dec. 31 open
Trash: Dec. 31 open
Recycle: Dec. 31 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 1 closed, Jan. 2 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Daphne
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Garbage: Dec. 31 closed
Fairhope
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Garbage: Dec. 31 closed
FLORIDA
Pensacola
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Destin
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Milton
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Fort Walton
City Administration: Dec. 29 offices close at 11 a.m., Dec. 30 closed, Dec. 31 closed
Escambia County
City Administration: Dec. 30 closed, Dec. 31 closed, Jan. 1 closed, Jan. 2 closed
MISSISSIPPI
Lucedale
City Administration: Dec. 31 closed
Transfer Station: Jan. 1 closed