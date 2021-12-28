New Years hours for city offices along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City offices across the Gulf Coast have adjusted hours in order to ring in the New Year.

The hours are listed as follows:

ALABAMA

Mobile

Garbage: Dec. 31 open

Trash: Dec. 31 open

Recycle: Dec. 31 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 1 closed, Jan. 2 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daphne

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Garbage: Dec. 31 closed

Fairhope

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Garbage: Dec. 31 closed

FLORIDA

Pensacola

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Destin

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Milton

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Fort Walton

City Administration: Dec. 29 offices close at 11 a.m., Dec. 30 closed, Dec. 31 closed

Escambia County

City Administration: Dec. 30 closed, Dec. 31 closed, Jan. 1 closed, Jan. 2 closed

MISSISSIPPI

Lucedale

City Administration: Dec. 31 closed

Transfer Station: Jan. 1 closed