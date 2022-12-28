MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 is quickly coming to an end, meaning it’s time to ring in 2023. Many attractions and businesses will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties Saturday night to celebrate the end of 2022.

EventLocationTimeCity
Sparks and SoundsOWA Parks & Resort5 p.m.Foley, Ala.
Reelin’ in the New YearThe Wharf5 p.m.Orange Beach, Ala.
Festivals Around the World New Year’s Eve BallMobile Civic Center8 p.m.Mobile, Ala.
New Year’s Eve Bay BashThe Battle House Renaissance8 p.m.Mobile, Ala.
New Year’s Eve Family CelebrationFairhope8:30 p.m.Fairhope, Ala.
New Year’s Eve Street PartyDowntown Fairhope8:30 p.m.Fairhope, Ala.
New Year’s Eve with the Red Clay StraysRSA Trustmark Building9 p.m.Mobile, Ala.
2022 NYE Culture Year End PartySoul Kitchen10 p.m.Mobile, Ala.