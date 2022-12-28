MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 is quickly coming to an end, meaning it’s time to ring in 2023. Many attractions and businesses will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties Saturday night to celebrate the end of 2022.
|Event
|Location
|Time
|City
|Sparks and Sounds
|OWA Parks & Resort
|5 p.m.
|Foley, Ala.
|Reelin’ in the New Year
|The Wharf
|5 p.m.
|Orange Beach, Ala.
|Festivals Around the World New Year’s Eve Ball
|Mobile Civic Center
|8 p.m.
|Mobile, Ala.
|New Year’s Eve Bay Bash
|The Battle House Renaissance
|8 p.m.
|Mobile, Ala.
|New Year’s Eve Family Celebration
|Fairhope
|8:30 p.m.
|Fairhope, Ala.
|New Year’s Eve Street Party
|Downtown Fairhope
|8:30 p.m.
|Fairhope, Ala.
|New Year’s Eve with the Red Clay Strays
|RSA Trustmark Building
|9 p.m.
|Mobile, Ala.
|2022 NYE Culture Year End Party
|Soul Kitchen
|10 p.m.
|Mobile, Ala.