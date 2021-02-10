New video shows Pensacola man during U.S. Capitol riots

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New video was shown in federal court Wednesday as Tristan Stevens had a detention hearing.

Stevens is seen in a light brown colored hoodie. He and others are holding onto shields and trying to push through police in the U.S. Capitol.

Cameras are not allowed in federal court, but Stevens was brought in from the Santa Rosa County Jail where he’s been held. The U.S. Attorney argued Stevens should stay in jail because he’s a danger to the community. The judge released Stevens siding with the defense that argued he has no criminal history, he has strong ties to the area, he’s a full-time student at UWF and he’s not a flight risk.

Stevens will be back in court Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

One of the conditions of his release is that he must wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Stevens is the second Pensacola man to be arrested for involvement in the riots on Jan 6. Jesus “J.D.” Rivera was arrested at his Pensacola home on Jan 20.