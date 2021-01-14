New Urgent Care For Children expected to open next month in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Urgent Care for Children is opening in Daphne, AL next month. This will introduce a new COVID-19 testing site for both adults and children.

This is not your typical Urgent Care as it specializes in pediatrics care. Urgent Care for Children currently has 7 locations across Alabama and the 10th location is new territory for South Alabama.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Anna Peacock, Marketing Director, to see what the Eastern Shore can expect from this new treatment center.

“We try to create a very kid friendly environment when kids comes to see us and we treat ages up to 21,” Anna explained.

They are open 365 days of the year and are open 2-10 p.m. on the weekdays and 9-5 on the weekends to accommodate families.

“It is important that these children are able to see a pediatrician in the after hours because they deserve that specialized care,” Anna explained.

They are physician owned and operated, and also have a pharmacy inside of the location.

