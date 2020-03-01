New Thomasville hospital opens Tuesday

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Regional Medical Center will officially open its doors on Tuesday morning. The facility recently held its open house, but now the hospital will be in operation starting next week.

Thomasville Regional Medical Center has been in the works for years ever since the only hospital in northern Clarke County closed.

The new facility will be a huge addition to the area.

Thomasville Regional Medical Center will open its doors at 1 p.m on Tuesday.

