New restaurants to open at Spanish Fort Container Park

Unedited press release from Cypress

SPANISH FORT, Ala. — The Fort Container Park at Spanish Fort Town Center, announces three new restaurant concepts, D.A.B BBQ Smokehouse, Bluefin by Wai Wai Poke, and Tap Station Craft + Kitchen, to open this month. Each concept will add more variety to the restaurant mix that its developer Cypress Equities of Dallas strives for.

“We are so excited to introduce these three concepts as new members of our terrific line up of food operators at The Fort,” said Managing Director of The Fort Container Park, Jake Szczepanski. “We are always striving to offer the best food options and the addition of these new partners is just what we needed.”

D.A.B Smokehouse BBQ is a locally owned and operated business. This new establishment brings the best of Southern cooking to Spanish Fort. The BBQ operator will be building an attached smokehouse to their shipping container to house the smoker. Customers will be able to smell freshly cooked BBQ any time they come to The Fort.

Bluefin by Wai Wai Poke is also a locally owned business from Mobile, Alabama that will bring the best of Hawaiian cuisine inspired by popular Japanese style sushi ingredients. The restaurant strives to bring its unique poke to Spanish Fort using organic and healthy ingredients with its own in-house developed sauces.

Tap Station, a current bar operator at The Fort, features an extensive lineup of local and regional craft beer including selections from the leading brewery in the region – Terrapin Beer Co. Tap Station also offers a wide range of cocktails and wines by the glass. Its success at The Fort has allowed for this operator to announce a new food concept called Tap Station Craft + Kitchen, which is offering gourmet Hot Dogs, Nachos & Grilled Cheese along with delicious soups and salads.

Don’t miss out on the next community event happening at Spanish Fort Container Park on November 24th as the local community gathers for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. For more information, follow @thefortpark on Instagram or visit www.thefortpark.com.

