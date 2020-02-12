New poll shows a tight race between Republican Senate candidates

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A new independent poll commissioned by Alabama Daily News shows a tight race between the top three candidates for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate Race.

Former Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions is still leading but by much less of a margin than in previous poll numbers released by his campaign. Of 625 likely Republican voters surveyed, Sessions garnered 31 percent.

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is second at 29 percent, with Representative Bradley Byrne at 17 percent.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore showed up at 5 percent.

The survey also showed that Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones faces an uphill battle in winning re-election, no matter which Republican candidate wins the nomination.

See more results from the Alabama Daily News poll.