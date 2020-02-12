New online resource connects students to career pathways in Northwest Florida

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. Most young Americans believe in the value of higher education, but many also believe that a high school diploma alone is enough for success, and they view job training as better preparation than any type of college degree, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida Career Pathways is a new resource to provide students and families with easily accessible, comprehensive information to make more informed decisions about education and career options. Specific education pathways from middle school through university level are compiled in an easy-to-follow “First, Next, Later” format in a number of in-demand industry sectors along with job titles and expected hourly wages at each education level.

Options can be explored regionally or by school district and county, with local sites developed for Bay, Escambia, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

The program is being made possible through a five-year grant from the Gulf Power Foundation to the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations with Career Pathways websites and resources developed in the company’s eight-county service territory.

Local education foundations in each school district are receiving grant funds to help get the resources out to families and for related career exploration and preparation activities.

“We are honored to support our community partners as they help students and their families explore the multitude of available options and make informed, intentional decisions about their future,” said Sandy Sims, Gulf Power Director of External Relations. “Gulf Power has a long history of supporting the communities that we both live in and serve, and that includes working together with our partners to grow and enhance Northwest Florida’s economy.”

For more information, visit https://www.northwestfloridacareerpathways.com/

