New education program takes over LifeTech Transition Center in Clarke County

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, Alabama Community College System Chancellor, Jimmy H. Baker, announced the educational and job placement services at LifeTech Transition Center would be operated by Ingram State Technical College. At a press conference featuring City of Thomasville Mayor, Sheldon Day, and Ingram State Technical College President Annette Funderburk details were announced about the next steps for the Center.

“As Alabama’s only community college dedicated solely to the education and training of incarcerated individuals, Ingram State is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts at LifeTech,” said Chancellor Baker. “I’m confident that with the addition of Ingram’s experienced staff and instructors, LifeTech will continue to be a leading program in reducing recidivism in Alabama.”

Coastal Alabama Community College operated the education and training services at LifeTech until November 1, 2019 when Ingram began operation.

Ingram State Technical College is a fully accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, and is the only college in the country that exclusively serves incarcerated students.

“At Ingram, we are focused on preparing individuals to make a successful return to family, community, and the workplace,” said President Funderburk. “Our specialized experience makes Ingram the ideal partner at LifeTech and we look forward to helping the individuals at LifeTech create a better future through education and skills training. In the past year, Ingram has significantly expanded the number of industry partners employing our graduates, and we look forward to bringing this network to LifeTech’s students.”

LifeTech participants without a high school diploma have the opportunity to earn a GED through the services provided by their community college partner. Additionally, residents can participate in career training in fields such as welding, carpentry, forklift operation, horticulture, electrical and masonry. These training programs also include soft skills instruction needed to obtain employment.

“LifeTech is changing the lives of the people who enter the program and the Thomasville community is proud to host this facility in our town,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day. “I look forward to working with President Funderburk and the faculty and staff at Ingram State as we continue to support this important program.”

CONTACT: Fawn Romine, (334) 514-8607, fawn.romine@istc.edu

For Governor Ivey’s statement on the controversial facility in Thomasville, visit https://www.wkrg.com/local-news/gov-ivey-releases-statement-on-controversial-facility-in-thomasville/

LATEST STORIES: