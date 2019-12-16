Video played in court shows moments leading up to pregnant woman’s murder in a grocery store

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – A judge has set no bond for Michael Mitchell, who’s accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary inside a grocery store earlier this month.

Mitchell, is accused of killing McCreary in front of their 2 children at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store in Evergreen.

McCreary was 9 months pregnant at the time. New details were released in court on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video was played for the attorneys showing the suspect and McCreary inside of the store near aisle 1. The police sergeant, who is serving as the lead investigator on the case, told the court there were 2 store employees near the victim when she was shot.

The investigator told the court three 9 millimeter casings were found inside the store and that a loaded 9 millimeter handgun was found inside the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was parked at the suspect’s mother’s house, according to the investigator.

The investigator testified the suspect asked her about the victim’s condition after the shooting. She testified in court that the victim had passed away.

Family members of Lavon McCreary told News 5 after the court hearing that they haven’t been able to see the 2 children since the shooting. The 2 children are allegedly staying with the suspect’s mother.

The judge granted no bond in the case and it will continue on to a grand jury.

