New church on Eastern Shore extending worship services beyond the confines of church walls

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — BayLife Church opened its doors for the very first time Sunday — its mission to bring real life to the people of the Eastern Shore.

The inaugural worship service was held in its building in the Montrose community, just south of Daphne and north of Fairhope. BayLife Pastor Brian Pipping tells WKRG News 5 that they are planning to launch other microsites they call fellowships in people’s homes and businesses all over the Eastern Shore.

“Part of what we do is plant small fellowships of churches all around the Eastern Shore, so we are here at No Offseason Gym, one of our very first fellowships meet here on Sunday mornings,” Pipping said.

Gavin Willison is the owner and pastor of the first microsite.

“When churches first got shut down due to COVID-19, we were sitting at home watching church on the TV and we were like, ‘We’ve got to meet with other people,'” Willison said. “So what we started doing was just streaming it on TV at the gym, and we had people from the gym coming up on Sundays and we just talked about the service together,” Willison said.

Each Sunday people gather at the gym for worship, Bible study, and beach volleyball.

“There are a lot of great churches here, but we think that one thing that sets us apart is that we are willing to do church by any means necessary we want to go to where people are instead of just having people come to where we are,” Pipping said.

If you would like more information about BayLife Church or the No Offseason Fellowship, please visit their website at baylife.cc.