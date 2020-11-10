Neighbors with flooded homes demand change at Ferry Pass town hall

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — Neighbors are frustrated with drainage issues in one area just north of Pensacola, where many of them lost everything when their homes flooded during Hurricane Sally.

Michelle Head’s home on Lyric Lane had nearly two feet of water.

“Every time it rains, we go out and look at the ditch to see if it’s going to flood,” Head said.

The ditch runs from a retention pond on Johnson Avenue out into Escambia Bay but many homes along the ditch flood during a hurricane or tropical storm.

“We want it fixed,” Head said. “We want some actions. We want something done to make us feel safe. We pay taxes for a reason.”

Head joined her neighbors at a town hall Monday night with Commissioner Robert Bender. It was emotional for her as she remembered losing all her belongings and several cars twice in six years.

Engineers say they’re working to get money from the Department of Agriculture then they can widen the ditch in some areas where it’s only seven feet wide.

Head left the town hall not feeling too confident.

“I don’t feel any better,” she said. “I don’t feel a sense of security. I don’t feel like anything’s going to get done because promises have already been made and haven’t been kept.”

Commissioner Bender agreed to keep everyone updated on the progress of the project.

