Neighbors still rebuilding after dangerous storm surge along Escambia Bay

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Many people are rebuilding their lives and hoping for FEMA assistance more than two weeks after Hurricane Sally.

Someone who stayed during the hurricane recorded video of the dangerous storm surge showing water pushing through people’s home from Escambia Bay.

“It really wasn’t as much about the wind as it was that surge,” Kirk Anthony said. “Some say it was 10 feet high… others say more like 6 and 7 feet high.”

Kirk lives on Mackey Cove Drive. All of these homes are elevated so everything they had down on the bottom level was destroyed.

“Right over there were two beautiful double doors..and two double doors..the water… the surge literally took the walls and pushed them way out into the wetlands back there,” Kirk described what happened on the lower level of his home.

He said it was about three days before the water receded. Many people lost furniture, valuable personal items and their cars.

“Even boats came floating across the street,” he said.

Kirk and many others in Escambia County are now hoping for some more federal assistance covering what their insurance doesn’t.

“Right now we’re not getting a lot of attention from FEMA or the federal government,” he said.

Crews are still working to get all the debris on the side of the road removed. County officials said it could be up to 90 days before it’s all picked up.

