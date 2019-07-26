Neighbors report vandalism along Frazier Street in Ferry Pass

FERRY PASS, Fla. (WKRG) — Neighbors along Frazier Street are upset after finding vehicles and other property covered in black spray paint.

As you walk down the street, you’ll see paint on vehicles, mailboxes, a fence and the back of a stop sign.

Neighbors woke up Tuesday morning to find the damage in the area which is close to the intersection of North Davis Highway and East Olive Road.

The charge for the crime would be criminal mischief. In Florida, that could mean anywhere from 60 days in jail up to five years depending on the cost of the property damage or anywhere between $250 and $1,000 in fines.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.