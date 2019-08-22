Nats OF Parra on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#16

Gerardo Parra OF (2008-09)

Currently with the Washington Nationals, Parra has also played for Arizona, Milwaukee, Baltimore, San Francisco since 2009 when the Venezuelan was called to the big leagues directly from Mobile. He became the 100th player to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Parra has a MLB career batting average of .277. A strong armed outfielder, Parra played in 73 games in Mobile in 2008, and 29 in 2009. He was hitting .361 for the BayBears when he was called up to the big leagues. Parra has won two National League Gold Gloves.

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez









