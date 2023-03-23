MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — March 23rd is National Puppy Day (and, yes, it’s a real holiday)! Today is the day to celebrate man’s best for all they are: loyal, smart, and great companions.

Now, we see your dogs everyday on our Dog Walking Forecast (although sometimes you’ll catch a News 5 dog cameo), so today on National Puppy Day we thought it’d be fun to introduce you to some of our team’s pups.

From on-air talent you know and love, to those who keep things moving behind the scenes, we’ve got quite the collection of puppies. Take a look:

Gauge, Murphy & Cash – Producer Brandon Harrison

Mack – Reporter Blake Brown

Hitch – Producer Olivia Achille

Luna & Chili – Producer Liv George

Biscuit & Scout – Meteorologist Caroline Carithers

Navee – Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Charlie – Reporter Debbie Williams

Hank & Harleigh – Digital Producer Brett Greenberg

Lewis the Dog & Murphy – Traffic Anchor Akievia McFarland and CW Star Theo Williams

LunaTrix & Stella – Director Wade Poorman

Conde – Photojournalist Josh Harlan

Kevin – Reporter Whitney Leibold

Pepper – Reporter & Weekend Anchor Dana Winter

Rocky – Reporter & Weekend Anchor Dana Winter

London – Reporter & Weekend Anchor Dana Winter

Holly – Reporter Kimber Collins

If you want a to see your dog on the small screen for the Dog Walking Forecast, just email a photo of your dog and his or her name to photos@wkrg.com.