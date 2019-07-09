Nails, screws scattered on WB I-10 in Mississippi cause dozens of tire blowouts

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A traffic alert out of Jackson County, Mississippi where dozens of cars could be seen pulled over the side of westbound I-10 after reports of nails and screws scattered over the interstate.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says the nails were scattered across the long bridge over the Pascagoula River. The department advises drivers to take alternate routes because of multiple vehicles reporting tire damage.

Nathaniel Holguin sent in the above video showing the cars pulled over at a rest stop near mile marker 63 replacing their tires, with dozens more parked along the shoulder of the interstate.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol are on scene.