Nail polish that smells like your favorite snack

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) — A new food-scented nail polish collection will have you smelling like your favorite snack. It’s Sinful Colors “Sweet and Salty collection.”
The scented polish comes in sweet scents like chocolate cake, cookies and cream and donut. You can also purchase salty scents — like cheese puff, pizza party, and Taco Tuesday.
Some early reviewers say the polish actually smells good! You can find the collection exclusively at Walmart at $3 per bottle.
