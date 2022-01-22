Music on the Gulf Coast in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After two years living in the COVID-19 world, live music is finally starting to make its way back down to the Gulf Coast.

Although some live music was brought back during 2021, it definitely was not back to normal. According to ConcertArchives.org, in 2019 there were 80 concerts held all across the Gulf Coast. That’s compared to the 14 that were held in 2020 and another 14 held in 2021.

For 2022, there are already more than 45 concerts that have been announced with possibly more to come.

HERE’S A LIST:

DATECONCERTVENUE
Thursday, Jan. 27Read Southall BandThe Merry Widow
Friday, Jan. 28The Oak Ridge BoysSaenger Theatre Mobile
Friday, Jan. 28Riley GreenMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, Jan. 28Rodney CarringtonBeau Rivage Theatre
Friday, Jan. 28Travis TrittIP Casino Resort & Spa
Saturday, Jan. 29Rodney Carringtonbeau Rivage Theatre
Saturday, Jan. 29The Man in Black: Johnny Cash TributeHard Rock Live
Friday, Feb. 4The Molly RingwaldsSoul Kitchen
Friday, Feb. 4Big and RichBeau Rivage Theatre
Friday, Feb. 4Josh TurnerIP Casino Resort & Spa
Saturday, Feb. 5Drew & Ellie HolcombSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, Feb. 5Frank Foster, Bobby Hiatt & The Blackwater BandSoul Kitchen
Saturday, Feb. 5Skid RowHard Rock Live
Thursday, Feb. 10.38 SpecialSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, Feb. 12Black Jacket Symphony: Beatles TributeSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, Feb. 12Bag of DonutsSoul Kitchen
Saturday, Feb. 12Deon ColeBeau Rivage Theatre
Thursday, Feb. 17Walker HayesSaenger Theatre Mobile
Thursday, Feb. 17MJ Live: Michael Jackson TributeHard Rock Live
Friday, Feb. 25WaleSoul Kitchen
Friday, Feb. 25Reba McEntireMississippi Coast Coliseum
Monday, Feb. 28Theory of a DeadmanSoul Kitchen
Thursday, March 3Morgan WallenMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, March 4MercyMeMobile Civic Center
Saturday, March 5Sammy Kershaw & Collin RayeSaenger Theatre Mobile
Sunday, March 6TOTO – Dogz of Oz TourSaenger Theatre Mobile
Friday, March 11Riley GreenThe Wharf Amphitheater
Friday, March 11Katt WilliamsMobile Civic Center
Saturday, March 12Riley GreenThe Wharf Amphitheater
Wednesday, March 16Lyle Lovett & Acoustic GroupSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, March 19Lil Durk & Rod WaveMississippi Coast Coliseum
Saturday, March 19KhalidThe Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, March 20Charlie CrockettSoul Kitchen
Wednesday, March 23Little FeatSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, March 26Cody JohnsonThe Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, March 27Kenny GSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, April 2CPR FestMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, April 8Kevin GatesMobile Civic Center
Thursday, April 14James GregorySaenger Theatre Mobile
Wednesday, April 20StyxSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, April 23Kountry WayneSaenger Theatre Mobile
Friday, April 29Jeremy CampSaenger Theatre Mobile
Saturday, May 14Tim McGrawThe Wharf Amphitheater
Thursday, June 2Jimmy BuffettThe Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, June 4Koe WetzelThe Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, June 25Tedeshi Trucks BandMobile Civic Center
Saturday, July 2Morgan WallenThe Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, July 3Morgan WallenThe Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, Aug. 6Keith UrbanThe Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, Sept. 24Jerry RiveraMississippi Coast Coliseum
Friday, Dec. 2The Prophecy ShowSaenger Theatre Mobile
Concerts announced as of Jan. 22

Most tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

