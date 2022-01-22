Music on the Gulf Coast in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After two years living in the COVID-19 world, live music is finally starting to make its way back down to the Gulf Coast.
Although some live music was brought back during 2021, it definitely was not back to normal. According to ConcertArchives.org, in 2019 there were 80 concerts held all across the Gulf Coast. That’s compared to the 14 that were held in 2020 and another 14 held in 2021.
For 2022, there are already more than 45 concerts that have been announced with possibly more to come.
HERE’S A LIST:
|DATE
|CONCERT
|VENUE
|Thursday, Jan. 27
|Read Southall Band
|The Merry Widow
|Friday, Jan. 28
|The Oak Ridge Boys
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 28
|Riley Green
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Friday, Jan. 28
|Rodney Carrington
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Friday, Jan. 28
|Travis Tritt
|IP Casino Resort & Spa
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|Rodney Carrington
|beau Rivage Theatre
|Saturday, Jan. 29
|The Man in Black: Johnny Cash Tribute
|Hard Rock Live
|Friday, Feb. 4
|The Molly Ringwalds
|Soul Kitchen
|Friday, Feb. 4
|Big and Rich
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Friday, Feb. 4
|Josh Turner
|IP Casino Resort & Spa
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Frank Foster, Bobby Hiatt & The Blackwater Band
|Soul Kitchen
|Saturday, Feb. 5
|Skid Row
|Hard Rock Live
|Thursday, Feb. 10
|.38 Special
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Black Jacket Symphony: Beatles Tribute
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Bag of Donuts
|Soul Kitchen
|Saturday, Feb. 12
|Deon Cole
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Thursday, Feb. 17
|Walker Hayes
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Thursday, Feb. 17
|MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute
|Hard Rock Live
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Wale
|Soul Kitchen
|Friday, Feb. 25
|Reba McEntire
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Monday, Feb. 28
|Theory of a Deadman
|Soul Kitchen
|Thursday, March 3
|Morgan Wallen
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Friday, March 4
|MercyMe
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, March 5
|Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Sunday, March 6
|TOTO – Dogz of Oz Tour
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Friday, March 11
|Riley Green
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Friday, March 11
|Katt Williams
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, March 12
|Riley Green
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Wednesday, March 16
|Lyle Lovett & Acoustic Group
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, March 19
|Lil Durk & Rod Wave
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Saturday, March 19
|Khalid
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Sunday, March 20
|Charlie Crockett
|Soul Kitchen
|Wednesday, March 23
|Little Feat
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, March 26
|Cody Johnson
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Sunday, March 27
|Kenny G
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, April 2
|CPR Fest
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Friday, April 8
|Kevin Gates
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, April 14
|James Gregory
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Wednesday, April 20
|Styx
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, April 23
|Kountry Wayne
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Friday, April 29
|Jeremy Camp
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
|Saturday, May 14
|Tim McGraw
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Thursday, June 2
|Jimmy Buffett
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Saturday, June 4
|Koe Wetzel
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Saturday, June 25
|Tedeshi Trucks Band
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, July 2
|Morgan Wallen
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Sunday, July 3
|Morgan Wallen
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|Keith Urban
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|Jerry Rivera
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Friday, Dec. 2
|The Prophecy Show
|Saenger Theatre Mobile
Most tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.