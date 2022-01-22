Music on the Gulf Coast in 2022

FILE – Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After two years living in the COVID-19 world, live music is finally starting to make its way back down to the Gulf Coast.

Although some live music was brought back during 2021, it definitely was not back to normal. According to ConcertArchives.org, in 2019 there were 80 concerts held all across the Gulf Coast. That’s compared to the 14 that were held in 2020 and another 14 held in 2021.

For 2022, there are already more than 45 concerts that have been announced with possibly more to come.

HERE’S A LIST:

DATE CONCERT VENUE Thursday, Jan. 27 Read Southall Band The Merry Widow Friday, Jan. 28 The Oak Ridge Boys Saenger Theatre Mobile Friday, Jan. 28 Riley Green Mississippi Coast Coliseum Friday, Jan. 28 Rodney Carrington Beau Rivage Theatre Friday, Jan. 28 Travis Tritt IP Casino Resort & Spa Saturday, Jan. 29 Rodney Carrington beau Rivage Theatre Saturday, Jan. 29 The Man in Black: Johnny Cash Tribute Hard Rock Live Friday, Feb. 4 The Molly Ringwalds Soul Kitchen Friday, Feb. 4 Big and Rich Beau Rivage Theatre Friday, Feb. 4 Josh Turner IP Casino Resort & Spa Saturday, Feb. 5 Drew & Ellie Holcomb Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, Feb. 5 Frank Foster, Bobby Hiatt & The Blackwater Band Soul Kitchen Saturday, Feb. 5 Skid Row Hard Rock Live Thursday, Feb. 10 .38 Special Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, Feb. 12 Black Jacket Symphony: Beatles Tribute Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, Feb. 12 Bag of Donuts Soul Kitchen Saturday, Feb. 12 Deon Cole Beau Rivage Theatre Thursday, Feb. 17 Walker Hayes Saenger Theatre Mobile Thursday, Feb. 17 MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Hard Rock Live Friday, Feb. 25 Wale Soul Kitchen Friday, Feb. 25 Reba McEntire Mississippi Coast Coliseum Monday, Feb. 28 Theory of a Deadman Soul Kitchen Thursday, March 3 Morgan Wallen Mississippi Coast Coliseum Friday, March 4 MercyMe Mobile Civic Center Saturday, March 5 Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye Saenger Theatre Mobile Sunday, March 6 TOTO – Dogz of Oz Tour Saenger Theatre Mobile Friday, March 11 Riley Green The Wharf Amphitheater Friday, March 11 Katt Williams Mobile Civic Center Saturday, March 12 Riley Green The Wharf Amphitheater Wednesday, March 16 Lyle Lovett & Acoustic Group Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, March 19 Lil Durk & Rod Wave Mississippi Coast Coliseum Saturday, March 19 Khalid The Wharf Amphitheater Sunday, March 20 Charlie Crockett Soul Kitchen Wednesday, March 23 Little Feat Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, March 26 Cody Johnson The Wharf Amphitheater Sunday, March 27 Kenny G Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, April 2 CPR Fest Mississippi Coast Coliseum Friday, April 8 Kevin Gates Mobile Civic Center Thursday, April 14 James Gregory Saenger Theatre Mobile Wednesday, April 20 Styx Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, April 23 Kountry Wayne Saenger Theatre Mobile Friday, April 29 Jeremy Camp Saenger Theatre Mobile Saturday, May 14 Tim McGraw The Wharf Amphitheater Thursday, June 2 Jimmy Buffett The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, June 4 Koe Wetzel The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, June 25 Tedeshi Trucks Band Mobile Civic Center Saturday, July 2 Morgan Wallen The Wharf Amphitheater Sunday, July 3 Morgan Wallen The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, Aug. 6 Keith Urban The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 24 Jerry Rivera Mississippi Coast Coliseum Friday, Dec. 2 The Prophecy Show Saenger Theatre Mobile Concerts announced as of Jan. 22

Most tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.