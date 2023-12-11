MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — What started as a missing persons case over the weekend quickly turned into a murder investigation and now a manhunt in Monroe County.

The Packer’s Bend community is in shock and mourning after the discovery Sunday of 47-year-old Kimberly Kidd’s body.

She had been shot once in the head, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright. Her body was hidden underneath a pile of clothes in the bedroom of a home she shared with 47-year-old Michael Thomas.

Thomas is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt with efforts concentrated in Monroe, Clarke, and Wilcox Counties where he has family. The U.S. Marshalls are also involved in the hunt for Thomas.

Kidd was last seen with Thomas Saturday night arguing in front of the home they shared on Tait Loop. The two went inside the home, and she was never seen alive again. Her body was discovered Sunday morning.

Thomas was recently released from federal prison and is on probation for a weapons charge. Sheriff Boatwright said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 575-4716 or your local law enforcement agency.