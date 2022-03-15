UPDTAE (1:55 p.m.): Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to WKRG News 5 that two adults are dead and two children have been transported to a hospital.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-10 near mile marker 3 at the Florida-Alabama state line. All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash, involving multiple vehicles, happened just a few minutes after 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., traffic was being diverted onto Exit 49 to US 90 into Florida. ALEA Troopers and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will continue to provide updates, according to an ALEA news release.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.