UPDATE (10:29 a.m.): Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said three separate wrecks are being investigated in Washington County.

One wreck involved 12 vehicles, and the two others were single-vehicle crashes. All of the crashes were attributed to visibility problems that are being caused by smoke from a wood fire.

Officials have not identified the source.

ORIGINAL STORY

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused Alabama 56 near the 20-mile marker to close Monday morning, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash, involving at least four vehicles, happened Monday around 5:30 a.m. All lanes of the highway were closed and blocked. It’s unknown how long the highway will be closed.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers are on the scene and investigating.

