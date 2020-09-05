MPD: Woman tased after she spits on officer, punches him at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman became agitated when a police officer told her to move her vehicle, with children inside, from the fire lane at Walmart on University Boulevard.

An officer approached Peta Gay Angella Mcalmon, 45, after someone informed him she was parked in the fire lane with two children left unattended inside the vehicle.

Mcalmon became agitated and at some point spit in the officer’s face. She refused to give the officer her name and walked away. Police say as the officer tried to stop her, she punched him in the face.

The officer took Mcalmon to the ground and police say she continued to resist arrest. The officer then tased the woman.

Mcalmon is charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Release from the Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. –On Friday, September 4, 2020 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the officer was working an off-duty assignment at the Walmart located at 1300 North University Blvd. Management advised the officer that a woman had left two small children unattended in a vehicle and that the vehicle was parked in the fire lane.

When the officer approached the woman asking her to move her vehicle from the fire lane, she became aggressive with the officer and at some point spit in his face. When the officer asked for her name, she refused to provide it and started to walk away.

When the officer stopped her, she spun around on him and punched him in his face. The officer took the woman to the ground while the woman continued to resist arrest. The officer then pulled out his Taser and touch stunned the woman to gain control of her. The officer was then able to get her into handcuffs without further incident.

Peta Gay Angella Mcalmon, 45, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault second degree.

No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES