MPD asking for help finding missing endangered man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered man.

Police say 33-year-old Edward Brooks Coburn walked off from a job site where he was working with his father on Wednesday, April 21. According to his father, Coburn has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, and he does not have a phone or any type of identification or money on him. He was last seen in the area of Airport Boulevard and Cody Road.

Coburn is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.