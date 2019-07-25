MPD: 14 people need to prove they are “alive and well” to close missing persons cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking the public to notify them when a missing person has been found.

Police say there are 14 active missing people cases right now that appear to be resolved, but they cannot close them until they have evidence they are alive and well.

To cancel their missing person status, the 14 people are asked to please go to police headquarters, 2460 Government Blvd., to physically show themselves, proving that they are no longer missing.

The 14 names are listed below:

MISSING IN 2013

Emma Leveritt (4-7-98)

Joshua Jammond Grayson (11-20-95)

Tynikkia Tyshelle Tanner (10-24-96)

Kali Nicole Sherman (10-16-97)

Quinsheryl Louise Mosley (6-10-81) were reported missing in 2013.

MISSING IN 2014

Ashley Delana Taylor (3-20-96)

MISSING IN 2015

Diane S. Sullivan (7-31-59)

MISSING IN 2017

Rashad Keith Walker (9-27-02)

Tobias Marquis Fikes (2-24-86)

Cory Denon Quinnie (11-21-99)

MISSING IN 2018

Thomas Claude Adams (11-7-62)

Analicia Marie Sharp -Bowman (2-4-00)

Breana Dortch (10-27-03)

Jaylen Longmire (6-30-01)

Emma Leveritt was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2013. Since then, records show she renewed her driver’s license on Nov. 27, 2018. Tobias Marquis Fikes was reported missing in July 2017. Fikes was issued a ticket on Oct. 24, 2018. And, Jaylen Longmire was reported missing Feb. 20, 2018. A social media post shows that Longmire graduated from high school this past May.