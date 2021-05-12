Motorcyclist looking for driver who hit him on US-98 in Daphne and drove off

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile motorcyclist is looking for the driver he says crashed into him and drove off when he was riding on US-98 in Daphne.

It happened on Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. near the East Bay Mini Storage.

Marc Jones says he was riding down Highway 98 on his way to visit a friend in Fairhope when the driver of a white Subaru swerved into his lane, knocking him off his bike.

Jones says the driver sped off and several good samaritans stopped to help him.

“My knee has some road rash on it. My right hip is pretty bruised, I got a bruised shoulder and elbow and some abrasions on my left arm,” says Jones.

Jones received treatment at a hospital and says fortunately none of his injuries are life-threatening.

However, he is left to pay for the cost of his medical bills and bike repairs and urges the driver to do the right thing and come forward.

“Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries is against the law, I believe it’s a felony. If they just come back and do the right thing and give me their insurance information that would be helpful because I’m going to have a lot of medical bills,” says Jones.

A police report was filed with the Daphne Police Department.

In addition to the driver coming forward, Jones wants to urge drivers to look twice for motorcyclists.

“There are a lot of us out there riding motorcycles and we have every right to be out there on the road. It’s not the motorcycles, it’s the careless drivers on the road injuring the motorcyclists,” says Jones.

Jones says if you know who is responsible or if you witnessed the crash, to come forward.