Motorcycles: Rules of the Road, all day Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All day Thursday, in every newscast, News 5 is raising awareness about motorcycle safety, and dangers.
It seems motorcycle deaths are on the rise across the Gulf Coast. We’re taking a closer look at the numbers, and investigating ways motorcyclists, and drivers can share the road, and stay safe.
We’re taking a closer look at helmet laws by state. With no helmet requirements in some states, we’re asking a local trauma surgeon if helmets have made a difference in cases she has seen.
We’re also finding out how common motorcycle crashes are in the Gulf Coast area. We’ll talk with riders at News 5, and also, members of a group of 13 motorcyclists who defied the odds, surviving a horrific crash, and still ride today.
“One approaching car at the last minute, this car turns at a 45 and just veered right into our pack of riders,” said Sam Wooley.
You’ll hear what happened next, on News 5 at 10.
And be sure to join us for the “Riders for Riders Bike Night” at Hooters Thursday night from 5:00 – 9:00 as we further discuss motorcycle awareness.