Mothers of murder victims say ‘put the guns down’ in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After recent shootings in the Pensacola area, some grieving mothers are speaking out against gun violence.

Mayor Grover Robinson brought three women to city hall to speak on Facebook Live as police work to solve the recent shootings.

Lashunda Dortch’s son Ke’Avian Sanders was shot and killed outside the Platinum Club early Black Friday morning.

“My baby is gone,” Dortch said during the Facebook Live. “He was only 19 years old.”

Cindy Martin’s son Matthew Cox was killed inside her home in 2012.

“We’re just asking everybody to put the guns down,” Martin said. “Retaliation is not the answer.”

That same year, Rosa Dukes lost her son Broderick Johnson.

“Put down your guns,” she said.

Cindy said it’s tough for them every time they hear of a homicide on the news.

“We feel the same pain as that mother so we have to go through this over and over again,” she said.

They felt those emotions when Sanders was shot Friday morning.

“I feel like somebody just took my heart and ripped it out of my chest,” Dortch said. “I feel lost because I know that my baby is not coming back.”

These three women want young men in the area to talk through their problems. They say no one deserves to have their life taken.

“You’re not going to resolve anything,” Dortch said. “You know… another mother or another father will have to go through the same thing I’m going through right now. It’s just senseless.”

Many of the recent shootings are still unsolved, including the one at Platinum Club, so police are asking for the public’s help. You can submit tips anonymously to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

LATEST STORIES