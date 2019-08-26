Mother warns other parents after her child encounters ‘stranger danger’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One mother is warning others after two people allegedly tried to lure her son and his friend out of a convenience store into a vehicle.

It all happened at the Chevron station in the 7000 block of Three Notch-Kroner Road on Thursday afternoon.

The mother of one of the children is now speaking for the first time, only to News 5. She says she wants to warn others after she says her son and his friend were offered candy and ice cream to leave with strangers.

“It makes you sick to your stomach,” said April Teal, the mother of one of the children.

Teal says she’s holding her 12-year-old son a lot closer after an encounter with a stranger. She says her son and his friend were at a friends’ house, waiting for him to finish homework when they snuck out and went to the convenience store around the corner. While they were inside, Teal says a woman approached the two children.

“She literally took her fingers and was running her fingers through my son’s hair. And was trying to convince him to get into her vehicle, was offering him ice cream and candy,” Teal said.

Security video shows a woman approach the two kids at the checkout counter and she begins talking to them. Teal says the woman also rubbed her son’s thigh.

“I watched my son pause, it was like he thought about it for a second. He’s a kid. What kid doesn’t want candy or ice cream,” Teal said.

Teal says her son and his friend left the store and were able to write down a license plate.

“They stopped at a couple of different houses telling them what was going on, the people followed them, started hooting and hollering out the windows at them, trying to get them again to get in their vehicle,” Teal said.

Late Thursday night, 41-year-old Tosha Slack and 56-year-old Douglas Jones were both arrested on two counts of “enticing a child to enter.” Slack was also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Teal says they were the people who tried to lure her son, but Mobile police won’t confirm that. A spokesman says this is an ongoing investigation.

Because police have not yet confirmed who is in the video, or why Slack and Jones were arrested, we are blurring the video at this time.

As for Teal’s son, he is in shock, but safe at home.

“No kid should ever have to live in fear,” Teal said.

Teal says she wants to warn other parents to educate their children about “stranger danger.” She says that’s what she thinks saved her son.