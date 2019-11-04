Mother arrested after teacher finds child with bruising on her face

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother of several children has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after her daughter’s teacher found the girl with lacerations and bruising on her face.

Brittany Washington, 30, was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond Monday afternoon.

An investigator with the Department of Children and Families picked the child up and took her to Gulf Coast Kid’s House. The victim, whose age is unknown, told investigators Washington got angry and hit her in the face with a stick knocking her to the ground. A medical exam revealed other scratch marks and bruises on her body.

DCF took custody of the girl and her siblings.

