Most want to keep working from home

Forced to work at home due to COVID-19, most employees say they would like to make the arrangement permanent.

Fishbowl, a workplace social network for employees, conducted a survey from May 20-23. More than 17,000 people responded to this question: “if your company approved, would you choose to work from home permanently?”

54.6-percent of the respondents answered that they would choose working from home as the new normal. Women are more likely to want to work from home (59.4-percent) than men (50.5-percent).

Florida employees are more likely than the America average to want to work from home (57.1-percent). Alabama workers are slightly less (53.7-percent)

By Industry – Tech employees had the highest percentage of employees preferring to permanently work from home, with 68-percent, followed by Advertising and Marketing employees with 61.7-percent. 52-percent of lawyers say they would prefer to work from home.

K-12 Teachers were the only group with less than half preferring to work from home, with 33.6-percent. The next lowest was Human Resources, with 50.8-percent.

See the full report here