MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – Residents are relying on help from the community this week in Moss Point.

“All of this is my life. This is where I come from. I was raised right here. All my friends were raised right here,” a resident said as he walked the street where his childhood home was damaged Monday during the EF-2 tornado.

Dozens of houses are torn apart and roofs are ripped away. It’s a new reality for those who call Moss Point home after the tornado cut through town leaving a trail of debris behind.

“Broken hearts, but we know God is good and that’s all that matters. He got us,” said Pat Hall.

Volunteers from several organizations handed out boxes of food and cases of water Thursday making sure residents don’t go without.

“Hey man it’s nice that people are supporting us and getting us this help,” said Jimmy Patterson.

Gary LeBlanc is the founder of Mercy Chefs, a non-profit disaster relief organization that started in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. Thursday the group provided warm meals as cars, trucks and SUV’s lined up for help.

“We’ve worked in over 200 disasters in 27 states, 12 foreign countries and we’ve served 25 million meals in our history,” he explained.

Those affected are thankful folks like LeBlanc care enough to give back. On Main Street, some repairs are already underway at businesses, but most residents say the damage to their homes is just too extensive to rebuild anytime soon.

“The roofs came off, the trees just split in half and fell on the house and in the house,” said Attallah Harper.

Even with a changed landscape and hard days ahead, they’re staying positive and taking it in one day at a time. “We’re doing wonderful, wonderful. We’ve been blessed,” a resident told us.