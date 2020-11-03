More than half of registered voters in NW Florida cast ballots before Election Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half of registered voters have already gone to the polls or mailed in their ballots.

“Early in-person voting and vote by mail ballots have both been up pretty significantly over 2016,” Escambia County Elections Supervisor David Stafford said.

Escambia County saw 55 percent turnout during early voting. In Santa Rosa County, it was 56 percent and in Okaloosa County, they had 60 percent early voter turnout.

Republican votes outnumber the democrats in all three counties and it will likely stay that way because the panhandle is historically red.

“Democrats were heavily voting vote-by-mail ballots initially then when early in-person voting came along the republicans kinda came back if you will,” Stafford said.

Turnout is expected to be close to 80 percent in our local counties by the end of election day.

“There’s probably still a good 60,000, 65,000 or so that will vote tomorrow,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “We want to make sure you don’t forget and that you get out there and vote.”

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida is expected to have its results in earlier than other swing states since mail ballots are already being tallied.

