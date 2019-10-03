More than a quarter of Alabamians have permits to carry firearms

Local News

Figure is tops in nation according to new study by 2nd Amendment organization

Posted: / Updated:
mooregun_208468

The number of Americans with a concealed carry license has tripled in the last 12 years, according to a new report from the Crime Prevention Research Center. 

The reports says there are 18.66 million Americans with concealed carry permits. That’s an 8-percent increase in the last year.

The reports says 7.3% of American adults have permits. Outside of California and New York, the figure jumps to 8.75% of the adult population.

Alabama has the highest rate — 26.3%. Indiana is second with 17.9%. Florida has more than two million permitted carriers. Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas also have more than one million.

See the report

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories