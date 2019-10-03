More than a quarter of Alabamians have permits to carry firearms

The number of Americans with a concealed carry license has tripled in the last 12 years, according to a new report from the Crime Prevention Research Center.
The reports says there are 18.66 million Americans with concealed carry permits. That’s an 8-percent increase in the last year.
The reports says 7.3% of American adults have permits. Outside of California and New York, the figure jumps to 8.75% of the adult population.
Alabama has the highest rate — 26.3%. Indiana is second with 17.9%. Florida has more than two million permitted carriers. Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas also have more than one million.