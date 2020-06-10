More than 10,000 sign petition to take down Pensacola Confederate monument

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In three days, more than 10,000 people have signed an online petition to take down a Confederate monument at Lee Square in Pensacola.

The death of George Floyd has re-ignited the debate over Confederate monuments, including the one that sits on the hill on Palafox Street since 1891 dedicated to three Confederate leaders and as the monument states “the uncrowned heroes.”

“We don’t need that,” Venus Washington said. “We all need to get together and love each other because a piece of stone, or whatever it’s made of, it’s not helping us. It’s not helping us at all.”

Washington said it just makes race relations worse in the community. She has been at Graffiti Bridge calling for justice for George Floyd and others.

“It’s sad,” she said. “It’s just sad..and I had to come down. I couldn’t stay at home. I said I wasn’t going down there but that could be my son, that could be my brother, that could be my friend.”

After these recent protests, Mayor Grover Robinson said this is not the time to talk about taking it down.

“I’m not saying there might not be change at some point but now is not the right time,” Mayor Robinson said. “There’s too much challenge and discord that we have in just moving forward with what we’ve got.”

The Change.org petition is quickly approaching the goal of 15,000 signatures.

This comes nearly three years after a monument was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia leading to violence and it sparked a movement at the Pensacola monument as well. Those who wanted it to stay rallied around it and made their voices heard.

News 5 reached out to several supporters of the monument including the Sons of Confederate Veterans Office in Pensacola but no one was available for an interview.

