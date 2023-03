MONTROSE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Montrose electric customers may be experiencing a power outage on Monday due to a damaged pole.

According to employees with Riviera Utilities, around 300 customers in the Highway 98 Publix area are without power Monday morning. Crews are on-site and are working on repairing the pole and the power in the area.

It is unknown how the pole became damaged.