Monroeville pastor arrested on sodomy charges

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 a Monroeville pastor was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sodomy second degree.

Sheriff Thomas Boatwright says 47-year-old Garyl Gibbs was indicted by a grand jury last week and arrested by Monroeville Police.

We have reached out to Monroeville Police to learn more about the arrest.

