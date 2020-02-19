MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 a Monroeville pastor was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sodomy second degree.
Sheriff Thomas Boatwright says 47-year-old Garyl Gibbs was indicted by a grand jury last week and arrested by Monroeville Police.
We have reached out to Monroeville Police to learn more about the arrest.
LATEST STORIES:
- Rivers continue to rise, causing more areas to flood
- Mobile man charged with making terrorist threats against law enforcement, mayor and church
- Monroeville pastor arrested on sodomy charges
- MoonPies, beads, and hand sanitizer?
- Violinist plays her instrument as surgeons remove brain tumor