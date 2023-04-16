MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murder in Monroe County is in trouble with the law again. A post from the sheriff’s office claims John Hoe was out on bond trying to “smuggle cellphones, lighters, and other items into the Monroe County Detention Facility through the lobby restroom.”

The post says the sheriff and deputies recognized Hoe and were able to stop the contraband from getting into the inmate housing area of the jail. Hoe was booked on several counts of promoting prison contraband.

Hoe is no stranger to law enforcement in Monroe County. In June 2020 he allegedly barricaded himself inside a Monroeville home, killed someone in a domestic incident, then shot himself in the head. After surviving the shooting and being released from the hospital he was charged with murder weeks later.