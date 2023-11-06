MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Repton.

Kenneth Naki Lee, 34, was killed when the 1990 GMC S15 he was driving left the road and hit a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lee was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. on Monroe County 5. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.