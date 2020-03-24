Monroeville couple says “I Do” on FaceTime to keep social distance from guests, pastor

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple in Monroeville found a creative way to get married while keeping their social distance. Using FaceTime, they were able to invite guests to watch and the pastor even had to video-conference in to officiate the wedding.

Adrienne and Brian Mancil originally had plans of getting married in June. Adrienne teaches school in Tennessee and Brian lives in Monroeville. With the threat of coronavirus shutting down her school, she decided to make a trip down south to surprise her fiancé.

“I was driving to Monroeville but I didn’t even tell him I was coming to Monroeville. About halfway down I-65 my friends convinced me to stop and get a wedding ring. They were like courthouses will probably be closed soon. Why don’t you just get married,” she said.

She surprised Brian at his home and they got married that same evening.

“We just propped the phone in the wreath on the old courthouse in Monroeville, which is a place that’s very dear to me,” she said.

“Adrienne came around the house and she’s like hey Brian. I’ll never forget that. It was such a surprise. I did not know,” said Brian.

The couple plans to visit Las Vegas on their honeymoon once the travel restrictions are over.

LATEST STORIES: