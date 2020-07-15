Monroe County Sheriff releases statement after weekend incident

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released information in regards to an incident that occurred over the weekend.

Rumors began circulating quickly about an incident where sheriff’s deputies had drawn their guns on a group of people near the Manack Bridge. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has investigated the incident.

See the full post below:

“After several complaints received from the public and being aware of multiple Facebook posts, Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright would like to address the incident that occurred at Manack Bridge in the Uriah community. On July 11th, Monroe County E-911 Dispatch was notified that ALEA State Troopers received a complaint stating that a large group of ATVs were traveling on the roadway of Manack Bridge Road. The ALEA State Trooper Post requested the assistance of Monroe County Deputies, assuming they would have a closer response time than the Troopers. While responding, the two Monroe County Deputies were turning onto Highway 59 from Hwy 21 South when an ‘immediate backup’ call signal was given stating that a confrontation had occurred between subjects at the creek bank and firearms had been produced by those subjects. When the two Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on Manack Bridge Road, they were met by several ATVs traveling roadside in the opposite direction, leaving from the Manack Creek area. Once arriving at Manack Bridge, the Monroe County Deputies were informed by the ALEA State Troopers and multiple other law enforcement officers that a verbal altercation had occurred at the creek, that no firearms had been seen by officers, and that law enforcement was standing by as the ATV riders left. The Monroe County E-911 Dispatch did not receive the call from the original complaintant and only received information relayed through outside agencies’ dispatch. The two Monroe County Deputies that responded to this incident never interacted with the public at Manack Bridge. Neither deputy that responded to this incident has been issued an AR-15 rifle or any other rifle. The allegations of any Monroe County Deputy pointing a firearm at the public on Manack Bridge are false. After reviewing radio logs, speaking with eye witnesses, and speaking to other agencies on scene, both Monroe County Deputies have been cleared of any wrong doings. Sheriff Tom Boatwright will continue to ensure the safety of the public in Monroe County and will take any and all complaints seriously, as he promises to investigate any complaints towards his deputies.”

