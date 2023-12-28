MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for two counts of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, according to the United States Attorney’s Southern District of Alabama Office.

Charles Brian Stabler, 47, of Monroeville, was convicted of two methamphetamine possession for distribution incidents, one in 2019 and another in 2021, by a jury in a trial in July.

Stabler was stopped by police while driving in Monroeville on Jan. 29, 2019, and police reportedly discovered four packages of methamphetamine.

The second arrest was after police served a search warrant in Frisco City on Aug. 4, 2021, when Stabler was reportedly found with 9 ounces of methamphetamine.

According to officials, evidence showed he was distributing methamphetamine days leading up to his arrest.

In 2021, Stabler was on supervised release for a prior federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His criminal history dates back to the 1990s.

U.S. Attorney Sean Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Stabler’s sentence.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with the help of the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tandice Blackwood and George May prosecuted this case.