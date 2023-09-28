MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monroeville Mayor Charles Andrews confirmed with WKRG that the Monroe County Hospital will close its labor and delivery unit on Nov. 15 due to a shortage of physicians.

The hospital’s board made the decision to close the unit, but they’re working to resolve the issue and hoping it will not have to close, according to Andrews. He also said the city fully supports the hospital.

Andrews said he agrees the unit is important to Monroeville and surrounding community, and he hopes the hospital can find the help necessary to keep the unit open.