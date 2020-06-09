Monroe County Deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored on anniversary of crash

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Thursday marks one year since a Monroe County Deputy died in the line of duty. Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey was responding to a call early in the morning of June 11th 2019 when his cruiser crashed not far from Monroeville.

From the packed funeral service last year to the memories that won’t fade away, it’s hard to forget a man like “Jay” Dailey. “Always remember he died serving the people of Monroe County,” said Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright during a FaceTime interview last week. “There ain’t a day that goes by that someone doesn’t bring up something about Jay something that he said joking around, he always had a smile on his face when he walked in the room.” For the past few weeks, the sheriff had been spearheading a fundraising campaign to help raise money for Deputy Dailey’s little girl, the Karlie Jay Dailey trust fund.

Tom Boatwright, Monroe County Sheriff: “She’s actually got the name “Little Princess” from everyone in the department, he loved her and she is very special to everyone in the department,” said the sheriff. He’ll be remembered as more than just a good lawman but a good man. Dailey died doing something routine that turned tragic.

“I try to preach to all the deputies you cannot help anyone if you cannot get to the scene, we tell them to watch their speed and be mindful of the roadways,” said Boatwright. The non-profit group “Saving a Hero’s Place” builds memorial chairs to honor fallen first responders. Thursday afternoon at one at the Monroe County Courthouse there will be an event to welcome the chair created in honor of Deputy Dailey. For more information on the Karlie Jay Dailey Trust Fund see the image below:

LATEST STORIES: